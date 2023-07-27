American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) has increased by 6.83 when compared to last closing price of 7.03.

Is It Worth Investing in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMSC is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AMSC is $9.67, which is $2.16 above than the current price. The public float for AMSC is 28.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume of AMSC on July 27, 2023 was 207.51K shares.

AMSC’s Market Performance

AMSC’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a 34.11% rise in the past month and a 89.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.07% for American Superconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.90% for AMSC’s stock, with a 57.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMSC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMSC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2022.

AMSC Trading at 26.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +34.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, American Superconductor Corporation saw 104.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMSC starting from McGahn Daniel P, who sale 36,902 shares at the price of $5.95 back on Jun 22. After this action, McGahn Daniel P now owns 1,077,680 shares of American Superconductor Corporation, valued at $219,596 using the latest closing price.

Kosiba John W JR, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of American Superconductor Corporation, sale 29,878 shares at $5.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Kosiba John W JR is holding 377,136 shares at $177,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.09 for the present operating margin

+5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Superconductor Corporation stands at -33.06. Equity return is now at value -38.30, with -20.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In summary, American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.