ADT Inc. (ADT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6500.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADT is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADT is $9.60, which is $3.1 above the current price. The public float for ADT is 850.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADT on July 27, 2023 was 3.41M shares.

ADT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) has surged by 2.69 when compared to previous closing price of 6.33, but the company has seen a 2.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ADT’s Market Performance

ADT’s stock has risen by 2.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.24% and a quarterly drop of -2.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for ADT Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.40% for ADT’s stock, with a -15.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ADT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

ADT Trading at 6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADT rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.26. In addition, ADT Inc. saw -28.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADT starting from Haenggi Jamie Elizabeth, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $5.79 back on May 05. After this action, Haenggi Jamie Elizabeth now owns 1,443,641 shares of ADT Inc., valued at $579,000 using the latest closing price.

Jackson DeLu, the EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of ADT Inc., purchase 8,650 shares at $5.76 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Jackson DeLu is holding 194,675 shares at $49,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.44 for the present operating margin

+39.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADT Inc. stands at +2.70. The total capital return value is set at 5.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.36. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on ADT Inc. (ADT), the company’s capital structure generated 290.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.39. Total debt to assets is 55.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 264.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ADT Inc. (ADT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.