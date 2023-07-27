ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) has seen a 2.98% increase in the past week, with a 15.52% gain in the past month, and a 29.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for ACCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.40% for ACCO stock, with a simple moving average of 10.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACCO is 1.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is $10.00, which is $4.12 above the current market price. The public float for ACCO is 91.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. On July 27, 2023, ACCO’s average trading volume was 558.24K shares.

ACCO) stock’s latest price update

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO)’s stock price has increased by 2.26 compared to its previous closing price of 5.75. However, the company has seen a 2.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ACCO Trading at 11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCO rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.56. In addition, ACCO Brands Corporation saw 5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCO starting from Bernstein Roxanne M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.40 back on Mar 09. After this action, Bernstein Roxanne M now owns 25,000 shares of ACCO Brands Corporation, valued at $27,000 using the latest closing price.

Bernstein Roxanne M, the EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. of ACCO Brands Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Bernstein Roxanne M is holding 20,000 shares at $56,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.17 for the present operating margin

+25.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACCO Brands Corporation stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO), the company’s capital structure generated 134.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.43. Total debt to assets is 39.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.