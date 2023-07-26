Zepp Health Corporation (ZEPP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP) has jumped by 5.98 compared to previous close of 1.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZEPP is 0.86.

The public float for ZEPP is 30.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZEPP on July 26, 2023 was 42.34K shares.

ZEPP’s Market Performance

ZEPP’s stock has seen a 9.73% increase for the week, with a 10.71% rise in the past month and a -0.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for Zepp Health Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.01% for ZEPP’s stock, with a -13.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZEPP Trading at 5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +11.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEPP rose by +9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1440. In addition, Zepp Health Corporation saw -14.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.90 for the present operating margin

+19.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zepp Health Corporation stands at -6.96. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zepp Health Corporation (ZEPP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.