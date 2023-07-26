What Recent Market Trends Mean for Via Renewables Inc.’s (VIA) Stock

In the past week, VIA stock has gone up by 53.63%, with a monthly decline of -1.48% and a quarterly plunge of -14.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.18% for Via Renewables Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.45% for VIA stock, with a simple moving average of -58.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Via Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIA is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Via Renewables Inc. (VIA) is $40.00, The public float for VIA is 2.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.64% of that float. On July 26, 2023, VIA’s average trading volume was 56.80K shares.

Via Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 18.45 in relation to its previous close of 7.86. However, the company has experienced a 53.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VIA Trading at -3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.03%, as shares surge +1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIA rose by +53.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, Via Renewables Inc. saw -63.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIA starting from Maxwell W Keith III, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $7.07 back on Nov 14. After this action, Maxwell W Keith III now owns 3,675,248 shares of Via Renewables Inc., valued at $14,130 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+16.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Via Renewables Inc. stands at +1.65. Equity return is now at value -28.20, with -4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Via Renewables Inc. (VIA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.