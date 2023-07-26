What Recent Market Trends Mean for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s (SIMO) Stock

In the past week, SIMO stock has gone up by 61.62%, with a monthly gain of 21.56% and a quarterly surge of 47.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.37% for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.68% for SIMO stock, with a simple moving average of 46.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) is 19.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SIMO is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is $83.10, which is -$7.47 below the current market price. The public float for SIMO is 31.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.56% of that float. On July 26, 2023, SIMO’s average trading volume was 684.34K shares.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 77.35 in relation to its previous close of 52.20. However, the company has experienced a 61.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that China’s New Weapon: Dragging Its Feet on Deals Involving American Companies

Analysts’ Opinion of SIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIMO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SIMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIMO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

SIMO Trading at 45.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +15.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO rose by +61.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.60. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation saw 42.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+49.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation stands at +18.24. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.