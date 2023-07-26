What Recent Market Trends Mean for Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG) Stock

In the past week, NEOG stock has gone down by -3.36%, with a monthly gain of 2.26% and a quarterly surge of 27.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Neogen Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.85% for NEOG stock, with a simple moving average of 27.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is 715.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEOG is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is $20.50, which is -$1.68 below the current market price. The public float for NEOG is 216.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.04% of that float. On July 26, 2023, NEOG’s average trading volume was 1.62M shares.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.50 in relation to its previous close of 22.07. However, the company has experienced a -3.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/21 that Neogen Is Combining With 3M’s Food-Safety Business. Its Stock Is Climbing.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEOG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NEOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEOG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

NEOG Trading at 11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.03. In addition, Neogen Corporation saw 45.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from Jones Douglas Edward, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $17.91 back on Jan 13. After this action, Jones Douglas Edward now owns 11,860 shares of Neogen Corporation, valued at $44,775 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Steven J., the VP & CFO of Neogen Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $11.63 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Quinlan Steven J. is holding 32,722 shares at $58,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+46.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corporation stands at +9.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Neogen Corporation (NEOG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.