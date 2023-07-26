What Recent Market Trends Mean for Hubbell Incorporated’s (HUBB) Stock

In the past week, HUBB stock has gone down by -6.72%, with a monthly decline of -1.50% and a quarterly surge of 21.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Hubbell Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.76% for HUBB stock, with a simple moving average of 21.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is 28.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUBB is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) is $333.25, which is -$3.1 below the current market price. The public float for HUBB is 53.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On July 26, 2023, HUBB’s average trading volume was 408.56K shares.

HUBB) stock’s latest price update

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.21 in relation to its previous close of 318.52. However, the company has experienced a -6.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUBB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUBB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $205 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

HUBB Trading at 1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBB fell by -7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $329.83. In addition, Hubbell Incorporated saw 34.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBB starting from CARDOSO CARLOS M, who sale 560 shares at the price of $273.16 back on May 05. After this action, CARDOSO CARLOS M now owns 1,711 shares of Hubbell Incorporated, valued at $152,970 using the latest closing price.

Bakker Gerben, the Chairman, President & CEO of Hubbell Incorporated, sale 9,350 shares at $240.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Bakker Gerben is holding 37,801 shares at $2,251,471 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+29.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hubbell Incorporated stands at +10.31. The total capital return value is set at 18.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB), the company’s capital structure generated 65.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.76. Total debt to assets is 28.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.