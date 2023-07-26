What Recent Market Trends Mean for BiomX Inc.’s (PHGE) Stock

The stock of BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has gone down by -2.44% for the week, with a 32.89% rise in the past month and a 45.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.36% for PHGE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.03% for PHGE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PHGE is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PHGE is $6.50, which is $6.1 above than the current price. The public float for PHGE is 37.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume of PHGE on July 26, 2023 was 182.18K shares.

PHGE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) has decreased by -9.34 when compared to last closing price of 0.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHGE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PHGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHGE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2021.

PHGE Trading at 14.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.42%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHGE fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3932. In addition, BiomX Inc. saw 114.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHGE starting from Oron Assaf, who purchase 3,192 shares at the price of $0.27 back on May 22. After this action, Oron Assaf now owns 10,914 shares of BiomX Inc., valued at $872 using the latest closing price.

Oron Assaf, the Chief Business Officer of BiomX Inc., purchase 6,521 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Oron Assaf is holding 7,722 shares at $1,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHGE

Equity return is now at value -109.90, with -53.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.

Conclusion

In summary, BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.