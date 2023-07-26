Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.19 in comparison to its previous close of 46.37, however, the company has experienced a 6.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Right Now?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) by analysts is $50.50, which is $4.27 above the current market price. The public float for WBS is 171.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of WBS was 1.29M shares.

WBS’s Market Performance

WBS’s stock has seen a 6.24% increase for the week, with a 25.50% rise in the past month and a 20.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for Webster Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.29% for WBS’s stock, with a 2.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $47 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

WBS Trading at 19.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +24.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS rose by +6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.90. In addition, Webster Financial Corporation saw -3.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Massiani Luis, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $37.27 back on Jun 06. After this action, Massiani Luis now owns 115,153 shares of Webster Financial Corporation, valued at $596,320 using the latest closing price.

Massiani Luis, the Chief Operating Officer of Webster Financial Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $47.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Massiani Luis is holding 132,910 shares at $947,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corporation stands at +23.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Webster Financial Corporation (WBS), the company’s capital structure generated 98.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.59. Total debt to assets is 11.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.