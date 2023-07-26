Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.48 compared to its previous closing price of 10.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WEAV is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WEAV is $9.14, which is -$1.67 below than the current price. The public float for WEAV is 61.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume of WEAV on July 26, 2023 was 764.56K shares.

WEAV’s Market Performance

The stock of Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) has seen a 6.38% increase in the past week, with a 16.04% rise in the past month, and a 164.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.66% for WEAV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.69% for WEAV’s stock, with a 92.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEAV stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for WEAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WEAV in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $13 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

WEAV Trading at 26.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +9.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEAV rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.03. In addition, Weave Communications Inc. saw 151.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEAV starting from Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $11.10 back on Jul 24. After this action, Bessemer Venture Partners IX L now owns 7,431,355 shares of Weave Communications Inc., valued at $16,650 using the latest closing price.

Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, the 10% Owner of Weave Communications Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $11.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Bessemer Venture Partners IX L is holding 7,432,855 shares at $13,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.97 for the present operating margin

+62.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weave Communications Inc. stands at -35.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.54. Equity return is now at value -51.20, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Based on Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.92. Total debt to assets is 35.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.