VMware Inc. (VMW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 53.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VMware Inc. (VMW) by analysts is $141.88, which is -$18.51 below the current market price. The public float for VMW is 232.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of VMW was 1.62M shares.

VMW) stock’s latest price update

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 161.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/12/23 that Broadcom’s VMware Takeover Is Cleared in Europe as Case for Tech M&A Revival Grows

VMW’s Market Performance

VMware Inc. (VMW) has experienced a -3.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.77% rise in the past month, and a 27.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for VMW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.03% for VMW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VMW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $119 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2022.

VMW Trading at 14.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.82. In addition, VMware Inc. saw 31.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Brulard Jean Pierre, who sale 17,220 shares at the price of $142.28 back on Jul 07. After this action, Brulard Jean Pierre now owns 86,685 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $2,450,062 using the latest closing price.

Brulard Jean Pierre, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of VMware Inc., sale 3,600 shares at $141.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Brulard Jean Pierre is holding 103,905 shares at $509,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.21 for the present operating margin

+80.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VMware Inc. stands at +9.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.69. Equity return is now at value 119.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on VMware Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 735.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.03. Total debt to assets is 36.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 670.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, VMware Inc. (VMW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.