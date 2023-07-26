Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has gone down by -5.00% for the week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month and a -59.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.71% for VTGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.04% for VTGN’s stock, with a -57.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VTGN is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is $7.50, which is $4.29 above the current market price. The public float for VTGN is 7.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. On July 26, 2023, VTGN’s average trading volume was 213.13K shares.

VTGN) stock’s latest price update

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.56 in comparison to its previous close of 1.87, however, the company has experienced a -5.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VTGN Trading at -36.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTGN fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8205. In addition, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. saw -44.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTGN starting from GIN JERRY B, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Aug 18. After this action, GIN JERRY B now owns 100,000 shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $17,870 using the latest closing price.

GIN JERRY B, the Director of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that GIN JERRY B is holding 100,000 shares at $17,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTGN

Equity return is now at value -218.60, with -157.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.