Vicor Corporation (VICR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR)'s stock price has experienced a 45.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) is 122.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VICR is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vicor Corporation (VICR) is $69.00, which is -$20.84 below the current market price. The public float for VICR is 22.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.01% of that float. On July 26, 2023, VICR’s average trading volume was 366.33K shares.

VICR’s Market Performance

VICR stock saw an increase of 45.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 56.30% and a quarterly increase of 108.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for Vicor Corporation (VICR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 53.39% for VICR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 64.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for VICR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VICR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $80 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2023.

VICR Trading at 57.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.99% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +52.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICR rose by +44.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.88. In addition, Vicor Corporation saw 60.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICR starting from McNamara Michael, who sale 6,291 shares at the price of $55.25 back on Jun 16. After this action, McNamara Michael now owns 141 shares of Vicor Corporation, valued at $347,602 using the latest closing price.

McNamara Michael, the General Manager Mfg. Ops of Vicor Corporation, sale 3,709 shares at $58.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that McNamara Michael is holding 141 shares at $215,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VICR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.44 for the present operating margin

+45.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vicor Corporation stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 7.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.67. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vicor Corporation (VICR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.79. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vicor Corporation (VICR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.