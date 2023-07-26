VCI Global Limited (VCIG): A Technical Analysis

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VCIG is 36.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VCIG on July 26, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG)’s stock price has dropped by -9.72 in relation to previous closing price of 3.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VCIG’s Market Performance

VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has experienced a -6.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -46.55% drop in the past month, and a 96.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.89% for VCIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.29% for VCIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.08% for the last 200 days.

VCIG Trading at -11.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares sank -51.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCIG fell by -6.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.24. In addition, VCI Global Limited saw -23.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VCIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for VCI Global Limited stands at +42.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.