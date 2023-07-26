Understanding the 9.84% Volatility Levels of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has gone down by -12.57% for the week, with a -30.97% drop in the past month and a -66.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.84% for ASTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.02% for ASTI stock, with a simple moving average of -93.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ASTI is also noteworthy at 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ASTI is $300000000.00, The public float for ASTI is 17.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.74% of that float. The average trading volume of ASTI on July 26, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

ASTI) stock’s latest price update

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI)’s stock price has increased by 6.04 compared to its previous closing price of 0.08. However, the company has seen a -12.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASTI Trading at -37.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares sank -29.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTI fell by -12.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1059. In addition, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. saw -95.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1394.81 for the present operating margin

-70.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. stands at -1615.55. The total capital return value is set at -134.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -168.43.

Based on Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI), the company’s capital structure generated 219.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.73. Total debt to assets is 51.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 198.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.