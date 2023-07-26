Understanding the 12.20% Volatility Levels of Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s (BRSH) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has seen a -12.80% decrease in the past week, with a -54.73% drop in the past month, and a -55.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.20% for BRSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.66% for BRSH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -70.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BRSH is $5.64, The public float for BRSH is 6.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRSH on July 26, 2023 was 570.84K shares.

BRSH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) has dropped by -8.16 compared to previous close of 0.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRSH Trading at -47.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.82%, as shares sank -58.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH fell by -12.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2072. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -70.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-347.66 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.