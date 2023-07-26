Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) is 12.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UGP is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is $3.73, which is -$0.35 below the current market price. The public float for UGP is 751.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. On July 26, 2023, UGP’s average trading volume was 1.29M shares.

UGP) stock’s latest price update

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP)’s stock price has plunge by -0.50relation to previous closing price of 4.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UGP’s Market Performance

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has seen a 1.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.20% gain in the past month and a 39.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for UGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.04% for UGP stock, with a simple moving average of 40.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UGP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UGP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $3.80 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

UGP Trading at 9.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 66.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.50. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), the company’s capital structure generated 113.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.13. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.57 and the total asset turnover is 3.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.