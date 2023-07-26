TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI)’s stock price has gone decline by -18.43 in comparison to its previous close of 18.29, however, the company has experienced a -20.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI) is 10.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TBI is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) is $20.00, which is $6.75 above the current market price. The public float for TBI is 28.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On July 26, 2023, TBI’s average trading volume was 200.23K shares.

TBI’s Market Performance

TBI stock saw a decrease of -20.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for TrueBlue Inc. (TBI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.87% for TBI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TBI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TBI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

TBI Trading at -14.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -15.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBI fell by -20.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.81. In addition, TrueBlue Inc. saw -23.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBI starting from Schweihs Carl, who sale 5,750 shares at the price of $18.15 back on Jun 08. After this action, Schweihs Carl now owns 48,729 shares of TrueBlue Inc., valued at $104,362 using the latest closing price.

Fitzsimmons-Willis Kristy A., the EVP; President – PeopleReady of TrueBlue Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $17.11 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Fitzsimmons-Willis Kristy A. is holding 42,549 shares at $34,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBI

Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.