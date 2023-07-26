Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.00 in relation to its previous close of 41.26. However, the company has experienced a -10.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) is above average at 8.66x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.69. Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is $53.13, which is $14.08 above the current market price. The public float for TNL is 73.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNL on July 26, 2023, was 763.71K shares.

TNL’s Market Performance

TNL’s stock has seen a -10.28% decrease for the week, with a 1.16% rise in the past month and a -1.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for Travel + Leisure Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.49% for TNL’s stock, with a -0.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TNL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TNL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $42 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

TNL Trading at -2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading at +8.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNL fell by -11.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days by +3.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.43. In addition, Travel + Leisure Co. saw 6.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNL starting from Duncan Thomas Michael, who sold 3,000 shares at the price of $40.92 back on Jun 06. After this action, Duncan Thomas Michael now owns 17,271 shares of Travel + Leisure Co., valued at $122,749 using the latest closing price.

CHAVY OLIVIER sale 7,900 shares at $38.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that CHAVY OLIVIER is holding 4,511 shares at $300,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+32.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travel + Leisure Co. stands at +9.98. Equity return is now at value -40.50, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.