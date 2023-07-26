Trading Update: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Stock Endures 6.14% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has gone up by 2.00% for the week, with a -33.10% drop in the past month and a -51.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.14% for SILK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.55% for SILK stock, with a simple moving average of -49.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) by analysts is $37.88, which is $17.38 above the current market price. The public float for SILK is 37.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.94% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of SILK was 854.14K shares.

SILK) stock’s latest price update

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.03 in relation to its previous close of 20.47. However, the company has experienced a 2.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SILK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SILK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SILK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2023.

SILK Trading at -27.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -34.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILK rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.67. In addition, Silk Road Medical Inc saw -58.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILK starting from Rogers Erica J., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $31.56 back on Jul 11. After this action, Rogers Erica J. now owns 269,639 shares of Silk Road Medical Inc, valued at $31,560 using the latest closing price.

Davis Andrew S., the Chief Commercial Officer of Silk Road Medical Inc, sale 69 shares at $30.79 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Davis Andrew S. is holding 115,614 shares at $2,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.51 for the present operating margin

+72.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silk Road Medical Inc stands at -39.68. The total capital return value is set at -27.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.40. Equity return is now at value -50.00, with -25.60 for asset returns.

Based on Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK), the company’s capital structure generated 50.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.47. Total debt to assets is 30.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.