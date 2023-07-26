Trading Update: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Stock Endures 3.01% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has gone up by 0.65% for the week, with a 3.94% rise in the past month and a -15.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.01% for SBH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.00% for SBH stock, with a simple moving average of -7.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Right Now?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) by analysts is $14.75, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for SBH is 106.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.23% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of SBH was 1.56M shares.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.34 in relation to its previous close of 11.99. However, the company has experienced a 0.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/16/22 that Sally Beauty Customers Are Struggling. The Stock Gets a Downgrade.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SBH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

SBH Trading at 4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.17. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. saw -1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Spinks Mark Gregory, who sale 35,456 shares at the price of $17.18 back on Feb 16. After this action, Spinks Mark Gregory now owns 38,313 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., valued at $609,134 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.57 for the present operating margin

+47.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stands at +4.81. The total capital return value is set at 17.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.49. Equity return is now at value 45.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH), the company’s capital structure generated 590.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.52. Total debt to assets is 67.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 513.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.