Trading Update: Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Stock Endures 2.58% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has gone up by 4.09% for the week, with a 17.28% rise in the past month and a 7.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.58% for ERF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.10% for ERF stock, with a simple moving average of 2.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Right Now?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) by analysts is $20.16, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for ERF is 213.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ERF was 1.19M shares.

ERF stock's latest price update

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.12 in relation to its previous close of 16.27. However, the company has experienced a 4.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ERF Trading at 11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.04. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw -7.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.59 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerplus Corporation stands at +38.85. The total capital return value is set at 94.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 72.89. Equity return is now at value 105.40, with 50.50 for asset returns.

Based on Enerplus Corporation (ERF), the company’s capital structure generated 26.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.78. Total debt to assets is 14.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.