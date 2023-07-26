Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) is $4.30, which is -$1.3 below the current market price. The public float for THRD is 33.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of THRD on July 26, 2023 was 61.85K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

THRD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: THRD) has jumped by 5.26 compared to previous close of 5.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/18/22 that Are Biotech IPOs Coming Back? Some Investors Think So

THRD’s Market Performance

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) has experienced a 4.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.00% rise in the past month, and a 33.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.93% for THRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.13% for THRD’s stock, with a -32.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THRD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for THRD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for THRD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3.60 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

THRD Trading at 10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares surge +14.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRD rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, Third Harmonic Bio Inc. saw 30.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRD starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 214,063 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Dec 20. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 2,332,638 shares of Third Harmonic Bio Inc., valued at $879,499 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRD

Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -14.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 51.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.