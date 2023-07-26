The Impact of Market Fluctuations on MAG Silver Corp.’s (MAG) Stock

The stock of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has gone up by 0.34% for the week, with a 8.24% rise in the past month and a -6.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.03% for MAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.88% for MAG’s stock, with a -10.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) is above average at 56.90x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is $17.79, which is $5.25 above the current market price. The public float for MAG is 92.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAG on July 26, 2023 was 898.66K shares.

MAG) stock’s latest price update

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.13 compared to its previous closing price of 11.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAG stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for MAG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MAG in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $16 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

MAG Trading at 2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAG rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.23. In addition, MAG Silver Corp. saw -23.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.