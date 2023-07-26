TELUS Corporation (TU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) is above average at 23.81x. The 36-month beta value for TU is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TU is $22.11, which is $4.28 above than the current price. The public float for TU is 1.41B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. The average trading volume of TU on July 26, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

TU) stock’s latest price update

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.86 in relation to its previous close of 18.71. However, the company has experienced a 2.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TU’s Market Performance

TELUS Corporation (TU) has seen a 2.66% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.49% decline in the past month and a -12.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for TU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.42% for TU’s stock, with a -8.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TU Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.98. In addition, TELUS Corporation saw -3.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.65 for the present operating margin

+16.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for TELUS Corporation stands at +8.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on TELUS Corporation (TU), the company’s capital structure generated 151.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.28. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, TELUS Corporation (TU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.