Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is 21.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRGP is 2.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is $99.67, which is $16.98 above the current market price. The public float for TRGP is 223.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On July 26, 2023, TRGP’s average trading volume was 1.60M shares.

TRGP) stock’s latest price update

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP)’s stock price has increased by 0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 81.38. However, the company has seen a 4.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TRGP’s Market Performance

TRGP’s stock has risen by 4.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.80% and a quarterly rise of 6.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Targa Resources Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.71% for TRGP’s stock, with a 12.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $115 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

TRGP Trading at 11.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +14.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.76. In addition, Targa Resources Corp. saw 11.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from Boushka Julie H., who sale 2,184 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Jul 21. After this action, Boushka Julie H. now owns 64,596 shares of Targa Resources Corp., valued at $174,720 using the latest closing price.

Pryor D. Scott, the of Targa Resources Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $76.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Pryor D. Scott is holding 116,533 shares at $1,522,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.30 for the present operating margin

+9.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Targa Resources Corp. stands at +5.46. The total capital return value is set at 11.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), the company’s capital structure generated 433.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.27. Total debt to assets is 54.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 402.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.