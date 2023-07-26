System1 Inc. (SST) Stock Sees a-10.54 Decrease

In the past week, SST stock has gone down by -16.95%, with a monthly decline of -28.25% and a quarterly surge of 1.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.29% for System1 Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.53% for SST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in System1 Inc. (NYSE: SST) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SST is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for System1 Inc. (SST) is $6.00, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for SST is 47.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. On July 26, 2023, SST’s average trading volume was 125.77K shares.

SST stock's latest price update

System1 Inc. (NYSE: SST) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.54 compared to its previous closing price of 3.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SST by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

SST Trading at -12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -23.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SST fell by -16.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.17. In addition, System1 Inc. saw -25.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SST starting from Lone Star Friends Trust, who purchase 2,146 shares at the price of $4.85 back on Dec 07. After this action, Lone Star Friends Trust now owns 5,731,423 shares of System1 Inc., valued at $10,408 using the latest closing price.

Lone Star Friends Trust, the 10% Owner of System1 Inc., purchase 6,114 shares at $5.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Lone Star Friends Trust is holding 5,729,277 shares at $30,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.60 for the present operating margin

-12.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for System1 Inc. stands at -45.18. Equity return is now at value -121.20, with -42.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of System1 Inc. (SST) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.