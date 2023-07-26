Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI): A Technical Analysis

Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SBSI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) is $31.00, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for SBSI is 29.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBSI on July 26, 2023 was 157.13K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SBSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SBSI) has increased by 6.12 when compared to last closing price of 28.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SBSI’s Market Performance

Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) has seen a 10.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.55% gain in the past month and a -9.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for SBSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.59% for SBSI’s stock, with a -9.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBSI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SBSI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SBSI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $45 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2021.

SBSI Trading at 10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +14.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSI rose by +10.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.84. In addition, Southside Bancshares Inc. saw -16.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBSI starting from GIBSON LEE R, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $26.90 back on May 12. After this action, GIBSON LEE R now owns 50,081 shares of Southside Bancshares Inc., valued at $26,900 using the latest closing price.

BUIE HERBERT C, the Director of Southside Bancshares Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $28.25 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that BUIE HERBERT C is holding 5,000 shares at $141,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Southside Bancshares Inc. stands at +35.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.80. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI), the company’s capital structure generated 73.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.46. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.