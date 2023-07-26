SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SOBR) stock’s latest price update

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.49 in comparison to its previous close of 1.58, however, the company has experienced a -10.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SOBR’s Market Performance

SOBR’s stock has fallen by -10.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.88% and a quarterly drop of -18.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.37% for SOBR Safe Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.88% for SOBR’s stock, with a -21.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOBR Trading at -17.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOBR fell by -10.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6285. In addition, SOBR Safe Inc. saw 50.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOBR starting from Beabout J. Steven, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Aug 29. After this action, Beabout J. Steven now owns 334,503 shares of SOBR Safe Inc., valued at $11,000 using the latest closing price.

Beabout J. Steven, the Director of SOBR Safe Inc., purchase 767 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Beabout J. Steven is holding 324,503 shares at $859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29481.46 for the present operating margin

-1045.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for SOBR Safe Inc. stands at -34977.95. Equity return is now at value -228.70, with -166.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.