Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN) is 14.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLGN is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) is $56.55, which is $15.35 above the current market price. The public float for SLGN is 83.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On July 26, 2023, SLGN’s average trading volume was 517.93K shares.

SLGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN) has decreased by -13.70 when compared to last closing price of 48.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SLGN’s Market Performance

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has experienced a -11.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.41% drop in the past month, and a -21.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for SLGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.85% for SLGN stock, with a simple moving average of -15.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SLGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLGN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $56 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

SLGN Trading at -10.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -11.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGN fell by -11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.00. In addition, Silgan Holdings Inc. saw -18.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGN starting from ALLOTT ANTHONY J, who sale 50,972 shares at the price of $54.08 back on Feb 09. After this action, ALLOTT ANTHONY J now owns 709,501 shares of Silgan Holdings Inc., valued at $2,756,515 using the latest closing price.

ALLOTT ANTHONY J, the Director of Silgan Holdings Inc., sale 16,510 shares at $54.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that ALLOTT ANTHONY J is holding 760,473 shares at $896,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.23 for the present operating margin

+16.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silgan Holdings Inc. stands at +5.32. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN), the company’s capital structure generated 211.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.93. Total debt to assets is 49.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.