Should You Invest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MMLP is at 2.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MMLP is $3.00, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for MMLP is 28.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume for MMLP on July 26, 2023 was 44.34K shares.

MMLP) stock’s latest price update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP)’s stock price has increased by 11.16 compared to its previous closing price of 2.24. However, the company has seen a 14.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MMLP’s Market Performance

MMLP’s stock has risen by 14.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.46% and a quarterly drop of -1.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.65% for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.38% for MMLP stock, with a simple moving average of -10.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMLP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MMLP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MMLP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2020.

MMLP Trading at 13.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares surge +17.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMLP rose by +14.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. saw -17.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMLP starting from MARTIN RUBEN S, who purchase 92,000 shares at the price of $2.38 back on Jul 25. After this action, MARTIN RUBEN S now owns 3,358,604 shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P., valued at $219,411 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN RUBEN S, the Director of Martin Midstream Partners L.P., purchase 73,000 shares at $2.19 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that MARTIN RUBEN S is holding 3,266,604 shares at $159,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.39 for the present operating margin

+8.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. stands at -0.99. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.14. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with -1.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.