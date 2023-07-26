Should You Invest in Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Now?

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GNW is at 1.00.

The public float for GNW is 470.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.59% of that float. The average trading volume for GNW on July 26, 2023 was 3.46M shares.

GNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) has surged by 0.71 when compared to previous closing price of 5.65, but the company has seen a 0.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GNW’s Market Performance

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has experienced a 0.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.72% rise in the past month, and a -4.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for GNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.18% for GNW stock, with a simple moving average of 7.86% for the last 200 days.

GNW Trading at 4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +16.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.45. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc. saw 7.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from McInerney Thomas J, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $5.52 back on May 22. After this action, McInerney Thomas J now owns 4,649,974 shares of Genworth Financial Inc., valued at $690,500 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Rohit, the President & CEO, Enact of Genworth Financial Inc., sale 90,691 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Gupta Rohit is holding 258,579 shares at $567,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.