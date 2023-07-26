Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) is $3.19, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for SHCR is 324.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHCR on July 26, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SHCR) stock’s latest price update

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.26 in comparison to its previous close of 1.41, however, the company has experienced a -22.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SHCR’s Market Performance

SHCR’s stock has fallen by -22.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.59% and a quarterly drop of -20.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.32% for Sharecare Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.12% for SHCR’s stock, with a -28.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SHCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SHCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

SHCR Trading at -15.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares sank -19.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHCR fell by -22.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6735. In addition, Sharecare Inc. saw -15.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.84 for the present operating margin

+35.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sharecare Inc. stands at -26.83. Equity return is now at value -21.90, with -16.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.