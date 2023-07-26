SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SAI is 6.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAI on July 26, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

SAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) has dropped by -10.70 compared to previous close of 1.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SAI’s Market Performance

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) has experienced a -24.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.61% rise in the past month, and a -34.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.72% for SAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.38% for SAI’s stock, with a -21.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SAI Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.68%, as shares surge +27.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAI fell by -24.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6817. In addition, SAI.TECH Global Corporation saw -16.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.23 for the present operating margin

-4.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for SAI.TECH Global Corporation stands at -83.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.