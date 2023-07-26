RPM International Inc. (RPM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is above average at 24.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RPM International Inc. (RPM) is $94.50, which is -$8.36 below the current market price. The public float for RPM is 127.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RPM on July 26, 2023 was 579.16K shares.

RPM) stock’s latest price update

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.97 in comparison to its previous close of 93.54, however, the company has experienced a 9.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RPM’s Market Performance

RPM’s stock has risen by 9.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.88% and a quarterly rise of 26.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for RPM International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.90% for RPM’s stock, with a 14.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RPM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $90 based on the research report published on June 05th of the current year 2023.

RPM Trading at 19.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +20.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPM rose by +9.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.16. In addition, RPM International Inc. saw 4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPM starting from Gordon Russell L, who sale 11,901 shares at the price of $82.80 back on Apr 20. After this action, Gordon Russell L now owns 116,018 shares of RPM International Inc., valued at $985,372 using the latest closing price.

Moore Edward W., the SVP, GC & CCO of RPM International Inc., sale 6,626 shares at $80.61 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Moore Edward W. is holding 49,460 shares at $534,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+36.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPM International Inc. stands at +7.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.20. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on RPM International Inc. (RPM), the company’s capital structure generated 151.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.29. Total debt to assets is 44.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, RPM International Inc. (RPM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.