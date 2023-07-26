Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for QUBT is at 1.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QUBT is $9.50, which is $8.0 above the current market price. The public float for QUBT is 33.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.03% of that float. The average trading volume for QUBT on July 26, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

QUBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) has dropped by -3.10 compared to previous close of 1.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QUBT’s Market Performance

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has seen a -10.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.30% decline in the past month and a 4.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.12% for QUBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.99% for QUBT’s stock, with a -22.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QUBT Trading at -7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares sank -5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT fell by -10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2850. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc. saw -17.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26966.37 for the present operating margin

-18661.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Computing Inc. stands at -28451.36. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -43.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.