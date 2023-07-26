PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) has increased by 17.29 when compared to last closing price of 36.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) Right Now?

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) is $35.80, which is -$6.73 below the current market price. The public float for PRG is 46.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRG on July 26, 2023 was 455.00K shares.

PRG’s Market Performance

The stock of PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) has seen a 17.62% increase in the past week, with a 36.40% rise in the past month, and a 66.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for PRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.95% for PRG’s stock, with a 76.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRG stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PRG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PRG in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $34 based on the research report published on June 05th of the current year 2023.

PRG Trading at 28.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.99% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +34.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRG rose by +18.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +158.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.05. In addition, PROG Holdings Inc. saw 151.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRG starting from Thomas Eugene Vin IV, who purchase 618 shares at the price of $15.95 back on Oct 31. After this action, Thomas Eugene Vin IV now owns 34,351 shares of PROG Holdings Inc., valued at $9,857 using the latest closing price.

Doman Curtis Linn, the Chief Innovation Officer-PROG of PROG Holdings Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $19.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Doman Curtis Linn is holding 72,000 shares at $962,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.99 for the present operating margin

+31.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROG Holdings Inc. stands at +3.80. The total capital return value is set at 18.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.97. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG), the company’s capital structure generated 107.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.76. Total debt to assets is 41.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.