PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE: PJT) is above average at 26.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) is $90.75, which is -$0.22 below the current market price. The public float for PJT is 22.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PJT on July 26, 2023 was 216.42K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PJT) stock’s latest price update

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE: PJT)’s stock price has increased by 6.55 compared to its previous closing price of 77.92. However, the company has seen a 7.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/23 that Silicon Valley Bank Creditors Form Group in Advance of Possible Bankruptcy

PJT’s Market Performance

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) has seen a 7.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.79% gain in the past month and a 11.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for PJT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.28% for PJT stock, with a simple moving average of 12.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PJT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PJT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PJT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PJT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $83 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

PJT Trading at 17.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PJT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +17.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PJT rose by +7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.91. In addition, PJT Partners Inc. saw 12.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PJT starting from Lee Ji-Yeun, who sale 2,066 shares at the price of $75.18 back on Jul 13. After this action, Lee Ji-Yeun now owns 103,421 shares of PJT Partners Inc., valued at $155,322 using the latest closing price.

Lee Ji-Yeun, the Managing Partner of PJT Partners Inc., sale 7,934 shares at $75.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Lee Ji-Yeun is holding 105,487 shares at $595,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PJT

Equity return is now at value 53.60, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.