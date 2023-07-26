Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is 7.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PXD is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is $247.82, which is $29.77 above the current market price. The public float for PXD is 232.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On July 26, 2023, PXD’s average trading volume was 1.90M shares.

PXD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) has increased by 0.69 when compared to last closing price of 218.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/23 that CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources to Retire After Two Stints at Top

PXD’s Market Performance

PXD’s stock has risen by 3.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.51% and a quarterly drop of -2.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Pioneer Natural Resources Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.10% for PXD’s stock, with a 1.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PXD Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $209.79. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw -0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Hernandez Jacinto J, who purchase 198 shares at the price of $247.13 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hernandez Jacinto J now owns 2,158 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $48,932 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Jacinto J, the Director of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, purchase 390 shares at $254.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Hernandez Jacinto J is holding 1,960 shares at $99,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 19.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.