PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) is $2.98, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for PAVM is 95.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAVM on July 26, 2023 was 495.55K shares.

PAVM) stock’s latest price update

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.29 in comparison to its previous close of 0.37, however, the company has experienced a -10.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PAVM’s Market Performance

PAVM’s stock has fallen by -10.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.30% and a quarterly drop of -24.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.29% for PAVmed Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.88% for PAVM’s stock, with a -35.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAVM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PAVM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PAVM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2021.

PAVM Trading at -13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAVM fell by -10.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3931. In addition, PAVmed Inc. saw -24.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAVM starting from Glennon Michael J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Dec 07. After this action, Glennon Michael J now owns 250,000 shares of PAVmed Inc., valued at $62,320 using the latest closing price.

Glennon Michael J, the Director of PAVmed Inc., purchase 88,000 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Glennon Michael J is holding 150,000 shares at $56,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24118.57 for the present operating margin

-1510.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for PAVmed Inc. stands at -23602.92. The total capital return value is set at -143.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -330.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 58.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.