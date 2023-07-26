Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) by analysts is $8.80, which is $7.3 above the current market price. The public float for PASG is 49.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of PASG was 249.90K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PASG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) has decreased by -7.47 when compared to last closing price of 0.94.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PASG’s Market Performance

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) has seen a -13.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.86% gain in the past month and a -13.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.66% for PASG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.35% for PASG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.39% for the last 200 days.

PASG Trading at -9.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PASG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PASG fell by -13.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9412. In addition, Passage Bio Inc. saw -36.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PASG starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 575,195 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Jun 28. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 8,034,000 shares of Passage Bio Inc., valued at $483,164 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Passage Bio Inc., purchase 617,382 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 7,458,805 shares at $518,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PASG

The total capital return value is set at -47.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.06. Equity return is now at value -60.50, with -49.80 for asset returns.

Based on Passage Bio Inc. (PASG), the company’s capital structure generated 13.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.86. Total debt to assets is 11.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.