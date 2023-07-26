PacWest Bancorp (PACWP) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of PacWest Bancorp (PACWP) has seen a 8.98% increase in the past week, with a 41.09% gain in the past month, and a 18.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.05% for PACWP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.96% for PACWP stock, with a simple moving average of -8.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACWP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACWP) is above average at 3.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PacWest Bancorp (PACWP) is $11.14, which is -$6.98 below the current market price. The public float for PACWP is 20.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PACWP on July 26, 2023 was 371.26K shares.

PACWP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACWP) has increased by 4.30 when compared to last closing price of 17.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PACWP Trading at 32.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACWP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares surge +30.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACWP rose by +8.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.91. In addition, PacWest Bancorp saw -27.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PACWP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PacWest Bancorp stands at +25.41. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.41.

Based on PacWest Bancorp (PACWP), the company’s capital structure generated 70.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 6.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PacWest Bancorp (PACWP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.