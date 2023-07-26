Novartis AG (NVS): A Technical Analysis

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Novartis AG (NVS) is $116.20, which is $9.43 above the current market price. The public float for NVS is 2.07B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVS on July 26, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has increased by 0.70 when compared to last closing price of 104.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/19/23 that Novartis Dropping Some Cancer Drugs From Pipeline

NVS’s Market Performance

Novartis AG (NVS) has seen a 1.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.10% gain in the past month and a 4.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.20% for NVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.02% for NVS’s stock, with a 14.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVS Trading at 4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVS rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.08. In addition, Novartis AG saw 15.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.26 for the present operating margin

+69.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novartis AG stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 13.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.35. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Novartis AG (NVS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.99. Total debt to assets is 22.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Novartis AG (NVS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.