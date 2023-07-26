NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) is above average at 15.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.

The public float for NEP is 81.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEP on July 26, 2023 was 962.44K shares.

NEP) stock’s latest price update

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.07 in relation to its previous close of 58.97. However, the company has experienced a -4.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NEP’s Market Performance

NEP’s stock has fallen by -4.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.48% and a quarterly drop of -11.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for NextEra Energy Partners LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.94% for NEP stock, with a simple moving average of -15.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NEP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

NEP Trading at -5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.16. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw -19.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEP starting from Kind Peter H, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $56.89 back on Apr 27. After this action, Kind Peter H now owns 32,340 shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP, valued at $99,558 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.