Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.36 in comparison to its previous close of 5.50, however, the company has experienced a 4.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NR is 2.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is $4.00, The public float for NR is 72.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. On July 26, 2023, NR’s average trading volume was 596.72K shares.

NR’s Market Performance

NR stock saw an increase of 4.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.42% and a quarterly increase of 38.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.26% for NR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 33.47% for the last 200 days.

NR Trading at 21.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NR rose by +4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, Newpark Resources Inc. saw 34.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NR starting from MINGE JOHN C, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.03 back on Mar 15. After this action, MINGE JOHN C now owns 172,045 shares of Newpark Resources Inc., valued at $40,250 using the latest closing price.

Lewis Michael A, the Director of Newpark Resources Inc., purchase 5,251 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Lewis Michael A is holding 76,046 shares at $20,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+14.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newpark Resources Inc. stands at -2.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.74. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Newpark Resources Inc. (NR), the company’s capital structure generated 32.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.80. Total debt to assets is 19.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.