NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NRSN is at -1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NRSN is $7.25, which is $6.02 above the current market price. The public float for NRSN is 6.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume for NRSN on July 26, 2023 was 77.95K shares.

NRSN) stock’s latest price update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN)’s stock price has dropped by -8.21 in relation to previous closing price of 1.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NRSN’s Market Performance

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) has seen a -12.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.15% decline in the past month and a -39.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.19% for NRSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.04% for NRSN’s stock, with a -25.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NRSN Trading at -23.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares sank -19.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRSN fell by -12.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3994. In addition, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. saw 0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NRSN

Equity return is now at value -206.40, with -160.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.