MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI)’s stock price has increased by 9.04 compared to its previous closing price of 502.75. However, the company has seen a 9.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that Scoring the Scorekeepers: S&P Global vs. MSCI

Is It Worth Investing in MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) Right Now?

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MSCI is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MSCI is $550.71, which is -$8.62 below the current price. The public float for MSCI is 77.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MSCI on July 26, 2023 was 577.11K shares.

MSCI’s Market Performance

MSCI stock saw an increase of 9.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.85% and a quarterly increase of 0.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for MSCI Inc. (MSCI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.98% for MSCI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSCI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for MSCI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MSCI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $450 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

MSCI Trading at 14.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +18.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSCI rose by +9.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $489.46. In addition, MSCI Inc. saw 17.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSCI starting from Crum Scott A, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $479.61 back on May 30. After this action, Crum Scott A now owns 20,074 shares of MSCI Inc., valued at $959,213 using the latest closing price.

Mak Jennifer H, the Global Controller of MSCI Inc., sale 900 shares at $559.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Mak Jennifer H is holding 6,843 shares at $503,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.71 for the present operating margin

+76.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSCI Inc. stands at +38.72. The total capital return value is set at 30.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.39. Equity return is now at value -87.80, with 17.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.