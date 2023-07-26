Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) has decreased by -9.80 when compared to last closing price of 9.69.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MPAA is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) is $12.00, which is $3.26 above the current market price. The public float for MPAA is 18.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% of that float. On July 26, 2023, MPAA’s average trading volume was 340.29K shares.

MPAA’s Market Performance

MPAA’s stock has seen a -4.48% decrease for the week, with a 25.04% rise in the past month and a 88.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.74% for MPAA’s stock, with a -16.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MPAA Trading at 26.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares surge +25.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPAA fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.35. In addition, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. saw -26.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPAA starting from BISON CAPITAL PARTNERS VI-A, L, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Jun 23. After this action, BISON CAPITAL PARTNERS VI-A, L now owns 50,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

Trussler Douglas B, the Director of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Trussler Douglas B is holding 50,000 shares at $350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.20 for the present operating margin

+17.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. stands at -0.62. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.