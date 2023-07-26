Monro Inc. (MNRO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Monro Inc. (MNRO) has seen a -3.27% decrease in the past week, with a -2.73% drop in the past month, and a -21.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for MNRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.70% for MNRO stock, with a simple moving average of -17.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is above average at 32.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Monro Inc. (MNRO) is $41.50, which is $3.36 above the current market price. The public float for MNRO is 30.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MNRO on July 26, 2023 was 320.69K shares.

MNRO stock's latest price update

The stock of Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) has decreased by -2.70 when compared to last closing price of 39.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.27% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MNRO Trading at -8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNRO fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.95. In addition, Monro Inc. saw -15.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNRO starting from Auerbach John L, who sale 2,195 shares at the price of $47.47 back on Oct 31. After this action, Auerbach John L now owns 8,041 shares of Monro Inc., valued at $104,186 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Leah C., the Director of Monro Inc., sale 750 shares at $49.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Johnson Leah C. is holding 4,176 shares at $37,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.41 for the present operating margin

+34.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monro Inc. stands at +2.95. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Monro Inc. (MNRO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.